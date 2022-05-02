South Georgians are heading to the NFL

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The 2022 NFL Draft is now in the books and some of South Georgia’s best are now in the NFL.

Crisp County High School and University of Georgia alumni, Quay Walker kicked it off when the Green Bay Packers drafted him number 22 overall in the first round.

Crisp County alumni, Quay Walker kicked it off when the Green Bay Packers drafted him number 22 overall in the first round. (WALB)

On day 3 of the draft, Bainbridge High School and University of Florida alumni Dameon Pierce was drafted by the Houston Texans at number 107 in the 4th round.

Dameon Pierce lines up for a drill at Florida's Pro Day. (WCJB)

Lee County High School, University of Mississippi alumni, and WALB’s 2016 Player of the Year, Mark Robinson is now a Pittsburgh Steeler after being drafted in the 7th round as the 225th pick. Robinson is the first-ever Trojan to be drafted from Lee County High School.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) is upended by Mississippi linebacker Mark Robinson (35) as he scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 52-51.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

He may not be from South Georgia but he represents us since he went to Valdosta State University, Christian Matthew was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the 7th round as the 244th pick.

Christian Matthew looks on during the Division II Football National Championship. (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Once the draft ended, Crisp County High School, Auburn University, and University of Central Florida alumni Markavius “Big Kat” Bryant was signed by the Dallas Cowboys.

Big Kat Bryant scores on an interception in the first half. Music City Bowl Purdue vs Auburn on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in Nashville, TN. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics | Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)

Valdosta High School and Auburn University alumni, Zakoby McClain signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

Zakoby McClain grinds through a workout in preparation for the NFL draft. (Source: WALB)

Dameon Pierce is thrilled to be Texan.

“Yo, H-town...It’s your boy DP, hey newest running back, we coming to H-town. Hey, I’m here for a good time and a long time you feel me. Hey let’s go, baby, I’m ready to work appreciate everybody let’s get this work in man let’s go,” said Pierce.

South Georgia was well represented this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.