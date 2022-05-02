Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell gets banned from Twitter, again

Mike Lindell, chief executive officer of MyPillow, talks to reporters before attending a rally...
Mike Lindell, chief executive officer of MyPillow, talks to reporters before attending a rally outside the State Capitol, April 5, 2022, in downtown Denver. Lindell was banned from Twitter for a second time after attempting to use a new account to access the social media platform. Lindell set up a new account on Twitter on Sunday, May 1, 2022 under @MikeJLindell. But the account was quickly suspended.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter for a second time after attempting to use a new account to access the social media platform.

Lindell set up a new account Sunday on Twitter under @MikeJLindell. The account was quickly suspended.

Twitter said Monday that Lindell’s new account was permanently suspended for violating its rules on ban evasion.

Many wonder what's next for Twitter. (CNN, SPACEX, KGO, POOL, NASA, TESLA, TWITTER, @ELONMUSK, TWITTER, SPACEX, KGO, POOL, NASA, TESLA, TWITTER).

Lindell’s original Twitter account was permanently banned in January 2021 after Lindell continued to perpetuate the baseless claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election. At the time Twitter said that it decided to ban Lindell due to “repeated violations” of its civic integrity policy.

Lindell, a Trump supporter, has continued to insist that the presidential election was rigged even after U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration had begun.

Trump has also had his account permanently suspended by Twitter. The former president posted on Truth Social, his own platform, on Thursday. He had not made any appearance on the platform, save for one quick post before the platform was opened to the public in late February. He has said that he has no intention of rejoining Twitter even if his account is reinstated following Elon Musk’s agreement to buy the social media giant for roughly $44 billion.

While it remains to be seen if Musk will reinstate accounts that are banned on Twitter, the Tesla CEO calls himself a free speech absolutist who believes in allowing any content that doesn’t run afoul of the law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam alert
Lowndes Co. officials warn of shirt scam
Report: Rotting bodies found at a funeral home.
Investigators find flies, rotting bodies at funeral home after family complaints
A homeless individual tends to their tent.
Albany’s elderly homeless population grows
Charles Truitt (Source: WALB)
Randolph Clay hires longtime Monroe coach as new head football coach
Video of the alleged burglar shows how he stood inches from the bed where the victims were...
Intruder caught on camera standing over sleeping couple

Latest News

Thomas Webster, a 20-year NYPD veteran, was the first Capitol riot defendant to be tried on an...
NYPD veteran convicted of assaulting officer in Capitol riot
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign...
House Jan. 6 committee requests interviews with 3 more lawmakers
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
Georgia generic image
Gov. Kemp signs opioid legislation securing $636M for treatment, prevention
Education
20 South Ga. high schoolers awarded scholarship through credit union