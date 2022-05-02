Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit card information to make personal purchases.(Bradford County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (Gray News) – An employee at a KFC in Florida was arrested after police said she was taking photos of customers’ credit and debit cards and then using the information to make online purchases.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents occurred at a KFC location in Starke, about 50 miles southwest of Jacksonville.

The sheriff’s office said Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested April 21.

Deputies said investigation revealed that when customers would hand Lumar their credit or debit cards in the drive-thru window, she would take photos of the front and back of the cards with her personal cell phone. Deputies said Lumar would then use the card information to make online orders in the victims’ names.

According to the sheriff’s office, they have located “many” victims of Lumar, totaling thousands of dollars in online purchases.

Deputies said they want to stress that these crimes “in no way reflects on the business or the rest of the employees who work hard and do the right thing every day.” Other employees at the location have cooperated with law enforcement and have helped locate victims.

Detectives are still seeking additional victims and ask them to call 904-966-6370.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
Crisp County alumni, Quay Walker kicked it off when the Green Bay Packers drafted him number 22...
South Georgians are heading to the NFL
Crime scene
Albany police investigating stolen ATM at Ameris Bank
Death investigation
1 wanted in Brooks Co. murder investigation
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

FILE - This undated family photo shows Madeleine McCann. The parents of Madeleine McCann, a...
British girl Madeleine McCann still missing after 15 years
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Missouri execution would be just fifth this year in the US
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Aid workers prep stretchers, toys for Mariupol evacuees
The attorney reacts after the 1921 race massacre lawsuit moves forward.
Judge lets Tulsa Race Massacre reparations lawsuit proceed
The attorney reacts after the 1921 race massacre lawsuit moves forward.
Judge rules Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit can proceed