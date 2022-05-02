Ask the Expert
‘Friends’-themed house for sale in Ohio

A house that looks like Monica Geller's apartment on the show "Friends" is up for sale in Ohio. (Credit: Aaron Lee via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAYTON, Ohio (CNN) - Hardcore fans of the classic television show “Friends” may want to check out a house up for grabs in Ohio.

The home is designed just like the apartment owned by Monica Geller in the show.

The replica has purple and blue walls, just like it did on the TV set. It even features a mini clawfoot tub, similar to the one in Monica’s bathroom. It also has a new furnace, water heater and air conditioner.

There is no word if there is a pizza-loving neighbor or an “ugly naked guy” living across the street.

The agent selling the home said she repeatedly watched the show and got the house to look as close to the show’s apartment as possible.

The asking price is $162,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

