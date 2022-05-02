Early voting in Ga. starts Monday. What you need to know to vote.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Early voting for the Georgia primary election starts Monday with Primary Day being on May 24.

This year, there is high anticipation for the Georgia governor’s race. To make sure your vote counts, there are a few things you need to know before you vote.

Am I registered?

To make sure you are registered in Georgia, you can go to My Voter Page and fill in your personal information. The website will then show your current status. If you are not registered to vote in the state, you can still register online or at your local elections office. The deadline to vote in the primary election has already passed but there is still time to register for the November election.

Where Can I Vote?

If you are unsure of where to go during early voting, you can go to the Secretary of State elections website, scroll to find your county, then the website will show that county’s polling place, times of voting, and address.

Voting With an Absentee Ballot

If you need to request an absentee ballot, you can request it online. You also have a choice to download and print the application and then email or mail it to your county’s registrar’s office.

Early voting ends Friday, May 20.

