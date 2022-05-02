Ask the Expert
Antwon Kincade hopes to hear name called during Draft Weekend

By Kyle Logan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The NFL Draft gets going on Thursday night out in Las Vegas and South Georgia boasts several local guys who are hoping to hear their names called this weekend.

One of those, former Valdosta defensive back Antwon Kincade who had a stellar college career at Western Kentucky.

It was a tenure that saw five seasons, over 60 games played, over 300 tackles and a whole lot of honors.

The former Wildcat was a machine and hopes to bring that to an NFL team very soon, and to be drafted for Kincade, would be very special.

“You know just sitting down and enjoying family and hopefully hearing my name called on a Friday or Saturday is what I want most. Just me getting in the NFL is going to be so big for me because nobody in my family has ever done it. I’ve been training for this all of my life and you know just to be in this position is wonderful. I can’t wait to go to a team, a team that accepts me for a guy like me so I’m just ready to get there and ball and show everybody that I’m worthy of playing on Sundays.”

Kincade is ready to ball out on Sundays very soon and we wish him the best this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

