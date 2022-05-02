Ask the Expert
Albany police investigating stolen ATM at Ameris Bank

By WALB News Team
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are looking for suspects that were seen damaging an ATM, according to the agency.

Police said on Sunday, around 3:11 a.m., officers responded to criminal damage to property call at Ameris Bank’s ATM in the 2200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard.

Police said a witness reported that three men crashed into the ATM knocking it onto the roadway. The witness tried to make contact with the suspects, but they fled the scene in a white 2017 Ford F-150 with the tag number BQ79BE.

Police said the vehicle was reported stolen out of the county.

This incident is under investigation. There are no known suspects at this time.

If anyone has any credible information regarding this incident, please contact Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

