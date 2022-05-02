Ask the Expert
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

By WALB News Team
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany Code Enforcement has received multiple complaints about a plumbing system failing at a West Albany complex.

The plumbing systems at Treeside Apartments, located at 2315 W. Gordon Avenue, that control sewage in the apartment buildings have failed.

This has caused water to back up into some of the apartments and can create other potential issues.

Due to the potential health and safety issues for the individuals residing in the affected units, Treeside may have to temporarily relocate those tenants until the matter is resolved.

The City of Albany said it’s aware that the apartment complex is addressing the issue, however, the Department of Code Enforcement is monitoring the situation.

