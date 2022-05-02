Adel downtown redevelopment plan approved

Adel, Ga. (WALB) -Some of the buildings in downtown Adel are over a hundred years old and the city wants to keep the charm of the past but give it a more contemporary feel.

Mayor Buddy Duke said it’s time to bring some life back to this city.

Valdosta State Students came up with the vision, one that’s authentic, and full of character and charm.

City leaders have applied for a Rural Downtown development grant totaling $17 million that they hope, will make the vision a reality.

“We realize that it takes a lot more money to do little small things but you know we have to take baby steps before we can take the big steps and that’s the road we’re going down. And we’ve been able to hire people to put it in position, " Duke said.

In the plan, City Leaders suggest having hanging flower pots, more light fixtures and attractive art canvases throughout the alleyways and buildings.

They also want to have more parking spaces for current residents as well as outside guests. This will bring a more vibrant and up-to-date look to the area.

Kim Cone, owner of Cone Eclectic, said she thinks re-constructing the downtown area is what’s needed to bring in more business for not only them but other shops in the area.

The plan can take anywhere between three to 10 years to be fully complete, but city leaders said they have high hopes to get this done sooner than later.

Once the grant money is approved, they plan to move forward with the many changes by making downtown Adel a destination city.

