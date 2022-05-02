20 South Ga. high schoolers awarded scholarship through credit union
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Georgia’s Own Credit Union, the third-largest credit union in Georgia, announced the 2022 winners of its annual college scholarship programs.
The 2022 Jump Start Scholarship awarded $1,000 to 20 high school seniors in Southwest Georgia to use for the upcoming academic year.
The following students were awarded the scholarship:
Baconton Community Charter School
- Morgan Shiver
Colquitt High School
- Ariel Nobles
Crisp County High School
- Michael Pratt
Furlow Charter School
- Jasmine Kilheffer
Lee County High School
- Victoria Chester
- Landon Conley
- Anzley Jarrett
- Andrew Lowry
Mitchell County High School
- Johnathan Haywood
Monroe High School
- Shamar Lane
Pelham High School
- Jayden Mango
Schley County High School
- Ashton Engram
- Austin Lusane
Sumter County High School
- Travis Mansfield
- Madison Smith
Terrell Academy
- Lawrence Carpenter
- James “Nick” Chambless
Westover High School
- Amari Cody
- Zykria Price
- Richard Williams
“We take incredible pride in providing scholarships to deserving and dedicated students,” said Barry Heape, Southwest regional president for Georgia’s Own Credit Union. “We had an outstanding group of candidates this year and are proud of each of their accomplishments. We wish these students the best of luck as they start this monumental chapter in their lives.”
To apply for the scholarship, Georgia’s Own student members had to submit a short essay detailing their career goals, current endeavors, and what they plan to achieve in the future. In addition, students had to submit transcripts and demonstrate good financial habits, a commitment to their community, and a commendable academic record.
