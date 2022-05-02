20 South Ga. high schoolers awarded scholarship through credit union

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Georgia’s Own Credit Union, the third-largest credit union in Georgia, announced the 2022 winners of its annual college scholarship programs.

The 2022 Jump Start Scholarship awarded $1,000 to 20 high school seniors in Southwest Georgia to use for the upcoming academic year.

The following students were awarded the scholarship:

Baconton Community Charter School

Morgan Shiver

Colquitt High School

Ariel Nobles

Crisp County High School

Michael Pratt

Furlow Charter School

Jasmine Kilheffer

Lee County High School

Victoria Chester

Landon Conley

Anzley Jarrett

Andrew Lowry

Mitchell County High School

Johnathan Haywood

Monroe High School

Shamar Lane

Pelham High School

Jayden Mango

Schley County High School

Ashton Engram

Austin Lusane

Sumter County High School

Travis Mansfield

Madison Smith

Terrell Academy

Lawrence Carpenter

James “Nick” Chambless

Westover High School

Amari Cody

Zykria Price

Richard Williams

“We take incredible pride in providing scholarships to deserving and dedicated students,” said Barry Heape, Southwest regional president for Georgia’s Own Credit Union. “We had an outstanding group of candidates this year and are proud of each of their accomplishments. We wish these students the best of luck as they start this monumental chapter in their lives.”

To apply for the scholarship, Georgia’s Own student members had to submit a short essay detailing their career goals, current endeavors, and what they plan to achieve in the future. In addition, students had to submit transcripts and demonstrate good financial habits, a commitment to their community, and a commendable academic record.

