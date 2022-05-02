1 wanted in Brooks Co. murder investigation

BROOKS CO., Ga. (WALB) - One man is wanted on murder charges after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Brooks County Sheriff’s Office conducted a murder investigation.

On Sunday, May 1st, at about 11:38 a.m., the GBI was requested by the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a murder investigation involving a woman found dead in a vehicle near the intersection of Troupeville and Studstill Roads in Brooks County.

From the investigation, agents and Brooks County Sheriff’s Investigators have now secured arrest warrants for Roberto Andablo Gaona regarding the death of Yessica Baena Torres.

Gaona is wanted on felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Torres was known to Gaona and the two had an infant child together. An autopsy will be performed on the victim later this week at the GBI Crime Lab.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at 229-263-9323.

