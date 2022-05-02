Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

1 wanted in Brooks Co. murder investigation

Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKS CO., Ga. (WALB) - One man is wanted on murder charges after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Brooks County Sheriff’s Office conducted a murder investigation.

On Sunday, May 1st, at about 11:38 a.m., the GBI was requested by the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a murder investigation involving a woman found dead in a vehicle near the intersection of Troupeville and Studstill Roads in Brooks County.

From the investigation, agents and Brooks County Sheriff’s Investigators have now secured arrest warrants for Roberto Andablo Gaona regarding the death of Yessica Baena Torres.

Gaona is wanted on felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Torres was known to Gaona and the two had an infant child together. An autopsy will be performed on the victim later this week at the GBI Crime Lab.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at 229-263-9323.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility
Crisp County alumni, Quay Walker kicked it off when the Green Bay Packers drafted him number 22...
South Georgians are heading to the NFL
Crime scene
Albany police investigating stolen ATM at Ameris Bank
City of Albany
Albany Code Enforcement warns of dangers at West Albany complex

Latest News

Adel city leaders have applied for grant that it hopes will help them rebuild the downtown area.
Adel downtown redevelopment plan approved
Crime scene
Albany police investigating stolen ATM at Ameris Bank
WALB
Downtown Redevelopment Plan Approved
WALB
Stolen Truck Used to Try to Steal ATM / Oglethorpe Boulevard - Albany
WALB
1-year-old attacked inside Albany daycare facility