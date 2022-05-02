Ask the Expert
1 charged after Decatur Co. standoff

Standoff
Standoff(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga- The Georgia State Patrol (GSP), and Decatur County sheriff’s deputies were involved in an armed standoff near Bethel and Garner Road Sunday afternoon.

The suspect, Joshua Aaron Sayre led troopers on a short vehicle pursuit before crashing his vehicle. He then ran with a gun into a nearby field.

After several hours of negotiation, Sayre was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said Sayre is currently in Tallahassee Memorial Hospital after an apparent suicide attempt.

Once released from the hospital, Sayre will face several warrants.

UPDATE May 1, 2022, 11:00 PM : Joshua Aaron Sayre has been taken into custody and transported to Tallahassee Memorial...

Posted by Decatur County Sheriff's Office- Georgia on Sunday, May 1, 2022

