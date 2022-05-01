Lowndes Co. officials warn of shirt scam
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Fire and Rescue is warning residents of a recent scam that is asking for money through merchandise sales.
A t-shirt selling scam is going around through text messages claiming the first responder agency is selling t-shirts for $10 off.
Lowndes County Fire Department confirmed they are not selling any t-shirts.
Officials said anyone who receives the text message should avoid clicking the link or sending money in any form.
