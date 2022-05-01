Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lowndes Co. officials warn of shirt scam

Scam alert
Scam alert(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Fire and Rescue is warning residents of a recent scam that is asking for money through merchandise sales.

A t-shirt selling scam is going around through text messages claiming the first responder agency is selling t-shirts for $10 off.

Lowndes County Fire Department confirmed they are not selling any t-shirts.

Officials said anyone who receives the text message should avoid clicking the link or sending money in any form.

‼️ SHARE ‼️ If you receive a text message like this, Lowndes County Fire Rescue is NOT selling shirts. This is a scam! Do not click to link or many any form of payment!

Posted by Lowndes County Fire Rescue on Saturday, April 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Rotting bodies found at a funeral home.
Investigators find flies, rotting bodies at funeral home after family complaints
A homeless individual tends to their tent.
Albany’s elderly homeless population grows
Charles Truitt (Source: WALB)
Randolph Clay hires longtime Monroe coach as new head football coach
Video of the alleged burglar shows how he stood inches from the bed where the victims were...
Intruder caught on camera standing over sleeping couple

Latest News

Audrey Watkins volunteered to bring her motorcycle
Cancer Ties and Pretoria Fields collaborate in Sunday fundraiser
Cancer ties
Cancer Ties holds fundraiser at Pretoria Fields
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office offering reward in stolen catalytic converters investigation
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office offering reward in stolen catalytic converters investigation
Northwest Library (Source: WALB)
Northwest Library opens event center to the public