Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lowndes Co. in need of volunteer poll workers

The next election day in Lowndes Co. is May 24
Lowndes County Board of Elections
Lowndes County Board of Elections
By Kim McCullough
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Board of Elections say they are in need of poll workers for this year’s election season.

The next election day in Lowndes County is May 24. You have to be at least 16 years old to apply and will need to bring your ID and Social Security card with you.

For more information or to apply, visit the elections office, 2808 N. Oak Street, or call (229) 671-2850.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Charles Truitt (Source: WALB)
Randolph Clay hires longtime Monroe coach as new head football coach
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer
A homeless individual tends to their tent.
Albany’s elderly homeless population grows
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office offering reward in stolen catalytic converters investigation
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office offering reward in stolen catalytic converters investigation

Latest News

Gov. Brian Kemp. left, and David Perdue, right, are both candidates for the Republican...
Georgia Republican governor candidates go head-to-head in debate
Republican Primary Debate
Ga. Republican Primary Debate
Gov. Brian Kemp, along with First Lady Marty Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr, members of the...
Kemp signs legislation supporting law enforcement
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, shakes hands with former Sen. David Perdue at a Republican...
Georgia’s Kemp and Perdue clash over elections in debate