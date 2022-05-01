Lowndes Co. in need of volunteer poll workers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Board of Elections say they are in need of poll workers for this year’s election season.

The next election day in Lowndes County is May 24. You have to be at least 16 years old to apply and will need to bring your ID and Social Security card with you.

For more information or to apply, visit the elections office, 2808 N. Oak Street, or call (229) 671-2850.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.