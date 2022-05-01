ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we continue throughout the rest of this evening, the opportunity for a few showers and thunderstorms is still possible in the area. That will continue into the overnight hours. Lows for tonight will be getting down into the 60s and we’ll also be seeing winds coming out of the west southwest up to near five miles per hour. As we move into your Monday, we will see a lot of cloud cover to start out our day but then move out later in the day. We can not completely roll out an opportunity for a stray shower or two by the afternoon. This is because we will be seeing plenty of moisture in the atmosphere with dew points in the 60s. The sun will provide a mechanism for some of that daytime convection to develop as we head throughout the rest of the week.

Weather headlines for SWGA (WALB)

This trend of showers and thunderstorms will continue on Tuesday, Wednesday, and also on Thursday. Highs mainly during this time are in the 90s with plenty of moisture will be sticking around. We cannot rule out the opportunity for a few mornings featuring a bit of fog. A cold front will move into the area by Friday and continue to push through into Saturday. Friday is going to be the best opportunity for those showers and thunderstorms with the highest opportunity for rainfall as well. We will be seeing that cold for up pushing through once we get into the next weekend. Now this won’t be dropping temperatures by much we could be seeing high it’s only getting into the middle 80s. Mother’s Day look to be the driest day with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine to go around. The 90s as we head closer to the next work week.

Rain chances are possible this week for SWGA. (WALB)

