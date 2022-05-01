Cancer Ties and Pretoria Fields collaborate in Sunday fundraiser

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Runners laced up their shoes Sunday afternoon in an event to raise awareness for cancer research that Cancer Ties, a nonprofit organization, hosted.

Carrie Hutchinson, the Executive Director of Cancer Ties, said they want to have more events like this one since the past few have been canceled.

Cancer Ties is based out of Albany (WALB)

“So in 2019, we had our 5k and fun run here, and in the fall we had a great two-day event, then 2020 happened and nothing happened,” she said.

This is the first time they are back to a fully normal schedule since 2019. So they have had to be creative with ways to raise funds.

“We would go through Facebook and then memorial donations from people who passed away. We were still able to get those donations, then get them to people that needed them during that awful time,” Hutchinson said.

Taylor Luke participated in the race. She said she likes to win races, but she wouldn’t mind more competition, especially if it’s for a good cause.

“We need people who are much younger than me or about my age because we typically don’t have younger people. Much older people usually do it,” she said,

Hutchinson said that because an event has a 5k involved, that doesn’t mean people should stay home.

“You don’t necessarily have to be a runner,” she said.

She said they had a lower number of runners this year, but much more went to the brewery instead of running in the heat. There were opportunities to buy at the book fair or from local vendors. Hutchinson said at the brewery, they were getting $1 for every pint sold.

Pretoria Fields hosted a book fair and vendor event to draw people to the fundraiser (WALB)

Kim Glass, a vendor at the race, said that a multi-purpose event like this one helps out everyone involved.

“Pretoria Fields is a fun place to be,” she said. “It’s just been a fun event for friends and family to gather. We have lots of fun items for sale for Mother’s Day.”

Audrey Watkins brought her motorcycle so more people would come and donate.

“Whatever we can do, we do it in the community,” Watkins said.

Watkins added that she got the bike last year and through her motorcycle club, she gets to enjoy her rides while supporting causes that are dear to her.

“Cancer is something I really enjoy supporting. The fact that I have a bike with a ribbon on it. What better way to put my bike out there and support cancer runs, relays, events?” Watkins said.

Cancer Ties hosts two events per year. The other is in fall at Doublegate which also doubles as a golf tournament.

