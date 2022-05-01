Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

The Braves organist plays at Georgia Southern games

Braves organist
Braves organist(WTOC)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Earlier this season the Braves World Series Trophy made a stop at J.I. Clements Stadium.

Another visitor from Braves Country came to Statesboro Saturday.

“I’ve been playing college baseball games for, I don’t know, twelve years now, I got contacted maybe in October by Georgia Southern last year, and I said, ‘yeah, let’s make a weekend out of it,” Matthew Kaminski, Braves Organist said

Matthew Kaminski is the Organist for the Atlanta Braves, and he brought his keyboard down to Statesboro to play for the Eagles series against Coastal Carolina.

The timing couldn’t be better, Georgia Southern cracked the top 25 nationally.

In his 14th season with the Braves, Kaminski says it’s been a special year.

“I started in 2009 over at Turner Field, one of my best memories was playing in the parade, so when they had their championship parade in Atlanta, I got to actually be in the back of a semi-truck on a flat bed, and it was really cold outside, I remember my hands were like shaking, but I was playing in the back of the truck for a million people,” Kaminski said.

He says he hopes he adds to the experience when you spend a day at the ballpark.

“Looking out here, I’m looking to see if people are clapping. I’m hearing if they are clapping, because I want them to enjoy themselves,” Kaminski said.

He says during a Major League Baseball game he can play 50 to 60 songs a game and most of the songs he knows by memory.

The Braves return home May 6.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Charles Truitt (Source: WALB)
Randolph Clay hires longtime Monroe coach as new head football coach
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer
A homeless individual tends to their tent.
Albany’s elderly homeless population grows
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office offering reward in stolen catalytic converters investigation
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office offering reward in stolen catalytic converters investigation

Latest News

Charles Truitt (Source: WALB)
Randolph Clay hires longtime Monroe coach as new head football coach
Jonathan DeLay was named the new head football coach at Thomasville on Wednesday morning
Jonathan DeLay named 16th head coach at Thomasville
The Lady Canes celebrate their 4-2 win over Union County
Fitzgerald downs Union County to keep season alive
Albany will soon be adding a semi-professional soccer team in the SOWEGANS Soccer Club
SOWEGANS Soccer Club is coming to Albany