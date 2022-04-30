Ask the Expert
Summerlike Pattern Into Next Week

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Temperatures have soared to the upper 80s once again with partly cloudy skies. The storms now wrapping up and will continue to push northward, but don’t expect widespread coverage of storms this evening.

.Same chance for storms tomorrow will highs once again in the mid to upper 80s.

Going into next week, storm chances lower down but the humidity stays. A summerlike pattern takes hold next week with highs getting into the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Those temperatures are common for July.

Rain chances return at the end of the week. A cold front will arrive right around the weekend. Highs will drop about 10 degrees over the weekend. Cooler mornings are expected too before a quick rebound at the beginning of next workweek.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

