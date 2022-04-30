Northwest Library opens event center to the public

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Northwest Branch of the Dougherty County Library is now offering a space for community events, and it’s open to the public.

The Northwest Library has a 4,500 square feet event center that can host weddings, family reunions, parties, and more.

Weekend rental fees start at $450 per day and go up to $900 per day depending on what options you choose. Weekday rentals between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. start at $300 and go up to $600.

The space also features an optional lobby space, catering kitchen, and lounge.

To set up an event, you can visit the library, 2507 Dawson Road, or visit the library’s website.

