Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office offering reward in stolen catalytic converters investigation

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest in the theft of stolen catalytic converters.

The sheriff’s office said catalytic converters from a 1998 Ford F-150 were stolen from S&P Truck Stop between April 18 and April 24.

If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, you’re asked to call Investigator Adam Mobley at (229) 400-8011 or Chief Investigator Elijah McCoy at (229) 400-8004.

