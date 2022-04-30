Ask the Expert
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office offering reward in stolen catalytic converters investigation(Decatur County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest in the theft of stolen catalytic converters.

The sheriff’s office said catalytic converters from a 1998 Ford F-150 were stolen from S&P Truck Stop between April 18 and April 24.

If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, you’re asked to call Investigator Adam Mobley at (229) 400-8011 or Chief Investigator Elijah McCoy at (229) 400-8004.

Phoebe NICU benefits from golf fundraiser