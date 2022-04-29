Tifton church moving forward after massive fire

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The massive fire that destroyed South Georgia’s Church of God campgrounds in Tifton last week is still under investigation.

Georgia’s Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioners Office, Spokesperson Davis Warnell spoke with WALB Friday.

“Since the damages were so extensive, we can’t roll out if it was electrical. That may be a possibility there but at this point, they don’t believe any foul play was involved,” he said.

Evangelism Director Mark Carver says he and the congregation are keeping their spirits high. He says the next service will be held in a temporary tent on the campgrounds on June 5 at 7:00 p.m.

He also said they will be renting out UGA’s conference center in Tifton for their camp meet service.

“We’re all optimistic. Unfortunately, the building is burned but we’re optimistic. We’ve got faith, God’s been good to us. We’ve been surrounded by a host of supporters and we’re believing our greatest days are ahead of us,” Carver said.

They are waiting on direction from Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner’s Office to decide when the clean-up process will begin. They are continuing to ask for prayers and support from the community.

If you would like to donate to help with the tragic loss of the church, click here.

