Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Tifton church moving forward after massive fire

Video from WALB
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The massive fire that destroyed South Georgia’s Church of God campgrounds in Tifton last week is still under investigation.

Tifton church destroyed from Thursday fire

Georgia’s Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioners Office, Spokesperson Davis Warnell spoke with WALB Friday.

“Since the damages were so extensive, we can’t roll out if it was electrical. That may be a possibility there but at this point, they don’t believe any foul play was involved,” he said.

Evangelism Director Mark Carver says he and the congregation are keeping their spirits high. He says the next service will be held in a temporary tent on the campgrounds on June 5 at 7:00 p.m.

He also said they will be renting out UGA’s conference center in Tifton for their camp meet service.

“We’re all optimistic. Unfortunately, the building is burned but we’re optimistic. We’ve got faith, God’s been good to us. We’ve been surrounded by a host of supporters and we’re believing our greatest days are ahead of us,” Carver said.

They are waiting on direction from Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner’s Office to decide when the clean-up process will begin. They are continuing to ask for prayers and support from the community.

If you would like to donate to help with the tragic loss of the church, click here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Charles Truitt (Source: WALB)
Randolph Clay hires longtime Monroe coach as new head football coach
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer
A homeless individual tends to their tent.
Albany’s elderly homeless population grows
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office offering reward in stolen catalytic converters investigation
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office offering reward in stolen catalytic converters investigation

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
Summerlike Pattern Into Next Week
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office offering reward in stolen catalytic converters investigation
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office offering reward in stolen catalytic converters investigation
Northwest Library (Source: WALB)
Northwest Library opens event center to the public
WALB
Lowndes Co. wants you to come out on National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day Saturday
Phoebe NICU benefits from golf fundraiser
Phoebe NICU benefits from golf fundraiser