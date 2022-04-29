Teen arrested after mother noticed son had gun at Texas school drop-off

Ask the Expert
By KCBD Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Several agencies responded to a middle school in Texas Friday morning after a teenager’s mother noticed he was carrying a gun.

Police in Lubbock tell KCBD a mother was dropping off her 15-year-old son at O.L. Slaton Middle School around 9 a.m. when she noticed the firearm. The teen never made it inside the building, and he ran from the school.

The Lubbock Police Department responded to the area along with several other agencies in an attempt to find him.

The teen was found near the school’s campus and taken into custody.

Authorities said the 15-year-old could be facing a felony weapons charge.

Police say there was no threat made to the school or anyone inside the school.

O.L. Slaton Middle School was briefly placed on lockout as a result of the incident.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

