Randolph Clay hires longtime Monroe coach as new head football coach

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - A new era is set to begin in Cuthbert this fall.

The new man in charge is former Monroe High School Head Coach Charles Truitt. He will be replacing Scott Swantic as head coach at Randolph Clay High School and plans to upgrade the football program from top to bottom.

Something he has preached to the team is they will only focus on the future and not what happened in the past.

Coach Truitt says not only the team but the community is excited for the future of the program.

”When we met with the kids earlier we told the kids that we’re not trying to build a football team, we want to build a football program. And the only way to build a football program is you have to take those small steps and that’s what we’re doing. We’re going into the season, I’m going into the season, the coaching staff is to win football games,” said Truitt. “I don’t know how many we’ll win but we’re going to work hard enough to win so we could get better doing those types of things, we’re going to do good. We’re in the process now trying to develop a program and once we develop that program then the success at Randolph Clay is going to be years and years in the making.”

Truitt stepped down from leading the Monroe Tornadoes in 2020 after 20 years.

The Red Devils will start their season against Dougherty in the fall.

