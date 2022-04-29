Ask the Expert
Rain returns over the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy, and dry with warm 80s Friday afternoon. Tonight clouds thicken therefore lows only drop into the low 60s.

For the weekend moisture increases which brings scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms back. Both the Gulf coast and East coast sea-breeze will keep chances of rain likely through the afternoon and early evening hours. With increased moisture expect higher humidity while temperatures continue near to slightly above average. Highs top mid-upper 80s while lows hold in the low-mid 60s.

Warming trend continues next week with highs reaching the low 90s. Rain chances are slim however an isolated shower or two remains possible each afternoon then becoming scattered the end of the week.

