Magnitude 2.8 earthquake rattles St. Louis, USGS reports
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Missouri Friday evening about 22 miles outside of downtown St. Louis.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake struck near Fenton, Missouri, at about 5:30 p.m locally.
KMOV reports multiple residents felt the earthquake in St. Louis County and told news crews that they felt shaking or heard a large boom.
There were no immediate reports of major damage from the earthquake.
