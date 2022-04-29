Lowndes Co. wants you to come out on National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day Saturday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday, April 30 is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. The day is recognized to bring awareness to the thousands of pets in shelters all across the world.

Lowndes County Animal Shelter wants anyone that’s local to consider adopting a furry friend.

On average, Lowndes County Animal Shelter receives about 10 pets a day. Right now, the shelter is full of 85 pets ready to receive love from their next family.

Lowndes County Animal Shelter Tomorrow, April 30th is National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day. I’m spending my day Lowndes County Animal Shelter with these adorable furry friends. 😍 On average they tell me they receive about 10 pets day. They have both dogs and cats 🐶🐱🐈 Will you be participating in the national adopt a pet day at your local shelter? Posted by Alicia Lewis WALB on Friday, April 29, 2022

Before adopting a pet, they want residents to ask themselves these few things.

Does your pet have a safe environment? Can you provide food and shelter for them? Can you spend the appropriate amount of time with them? Will everyone in your immediate circle including your family and friends welcome the pet?

Meghan Barwick, public information officer of Lowndes County Commissioners Office says the animals at the shelter are treated well and deserve a second chance.

“Studies have found that pet owners are less likely to suffer from depression than those without pets,” she added.

When you adopt a pet from the shelter prior to them going home all the pets are neutered, receive preliminary vaccination and wellness checks from local vets as well as microchipped.

Barwick encourages anyone looking for a pet to come through the shelter to see what they have. And what better way to do it than on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

