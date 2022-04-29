Ask the Expert
Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club, the ultimate lakeside destination

Did you know one of the most beautiful resorts in Georgia is nestled in the middle of Georgia Veteran’s Memorial State Park?
By WALB Sales
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Did you know one of the most beautiful resorts in Georgia is nestled in the middle of Georgia Veteran’s Memorial State Park? Lake Blackshear Resort and Golf club is the ultimate South Georgia lakeside destination.

Whether you’re looking for an adventurous weekday getaway, a romantic weekend or are planning a family outing, Lake Blackshear Resort and Golf Club can accommodate your plans.

Plan your visit today: https://bit.ly/3vrNKyq

