Kemp signs bills aimed to strengthen state’s workforce

ATLANTA (WALB) - On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp said a number of bills that his office said are aimed at strengthening the state’s workforce.

Kemp signed a total of four bills.

One bill is HB 1435. Kemp’s office said this bill will provide “needs-based financial aid to eligible higher education students who experience a ‘gap’ in their tuition funding.”

SB 397 is another bill. This bill recognizes all other state-approved high school equivalency programs in Georgia and extends a voucher to cover all associated test fees, according to Kemp’s office.

HB 1331 is a bill that will streamline employment services that are funded by Title III of the Federal Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act. Kemp’s office said this will “remove duplication and better assist unemployed Georgians in finding a job or starting a new career.”

The fourth bill is SB 379. This bill allows the Technical College System of Georgia to create and expand a registered employee apprenticeship program, according to Kemp’s office.

“As Georgia continues to lead in the ‘Great Recovery,’ we should not rest on our laurels,” Kemp said. “With an eye toward the future, I am proud to sign these bills into law so that we can continue to grow and strengthen our already great workforce. Job creators tell us all the time they come to the Peach State because they know we have the skilled workers who can get the job done. All four of these bills will help us grow that reputation even more.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.