Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Judge upholds Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction

FILE — In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell enters the courtroom escorted by U.S....
FILE — In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell enters the courtroom escorted by U.S. Marshals at the start of her trial, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York. A judge has declined to throw out Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction, despite a juror’s failure to disclose he’d been a victim of childhood sexual abuse. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Friday, April 1, 2022, refused to order a new trial for Maxwell, who was convicted in December of helping the American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein abuse several teenage girls.(AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A trial judge has concluded there was enough evidence to convict Ghislaine Maxwell of sex trafficking, but she also gave Maxwell a legal victory by concluding that three conspiracy counts charged the same crime.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan issued a written ruling Friday in response to a request by Maxwell’s lawyers to reject a December jury verdict.

Nathan found the jury’s guilty verdicts were readily supported by extensive witness testimony and documentary evidence at trial.

The 60-year-old Maxwell was convicted of recruiting teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to 2004.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Charles Truitt (Source: WALB)
Randolph Clay hires longtime Monroe coach as new head football coach
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer
A homeless individual tends to their tent.
Albany’s elderly homeless population grows
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office offering reward in stolen catalytic converters investigation
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office offering reward in stolen catalytic converters investigation

Latest News

A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board will immediately begin focusing on...
New disinformation board to tackle Russia, migrant smugglers
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Some evacuated from Mariupol; US lawmaker Pelosi visits Kyiv
Several gunmen opened fire Saturday night during the Mississippi Mudbugs Festival, killing one...
Alleged shooter at Miss. festival believed to be killed by officer
Tyree Jones - Mudbug Festival shooting
Tyree Jones speaks about Mudbug Festival shooting
The Food and Drug Administration said phasing out the mint-flavored cigarettes would save...
Health Minute: FDA proposes ban on menthol cigarettes