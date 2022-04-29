How a Georgia-based nonprofit is helping Ukrainian kids

GRAYSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Georgia nonprofit has feet on the ground in Ukraine to help evacuate children and families.

So far, it’s evacuated 30 children in an orphanage who are now safe out of the war zone.

The organization, YouthReach International, sets up hubs all over the world.

They say it’s easy to feel helpless while watching news out of Ukraine, but organizers say that helping these families is a collective effort.

“In the bottom of our hearts, we have a hope that war will end, that we will come back but when and how? no one knows,” said Kostya Voropayev of YouthReach International.

Th group works with kids who don’t have parents, kids who need mentors, kids who need support and kids who need family.

The group has been in Ukraine since the 1990s

