Dougherty Co. coroner offers forensics internship for students

By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Some forensics majors were picked for the program with the Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

They say this internship provided them with real-life experience that’s essential before getting into the job.

Coroner's office doors.
Coroner's office doors.(WALB)

Some people think they want to do it until they go out to a crime scene or see a body.

Some students feel TV shows like CSI might mislead people about what the line of work entails.

You also have to know the criminal justice side of things, not just the science.

Sydney Howard is an Albany State University Student majoring in forensics. She is a part of the internship program.

Albany State University forensics interns in downtown Albany.
Albany State University forensics interns in downtown Albany.(WALB)

”We do as much as what the coroner will allow us as far as going to the crime scene, like doing paperwork,” Howard said. “Going to the morgue, investigating the manner of death or the cause of death and seeing/determining if it needs to be a GBI case, or is it okay to go ahead and go to the funeral.”

Coroner Michael Fowler on the cover of TIME Magazine.
Coroner Michael Fowler on the cover of TIME Magazine.(WALB)

In some cases, you could be giving the news of a loved one passing, which many find to be difficult.

Coroner Fowler says he’s proud of the program and wishes it was something he could have done in school.

He says it’s the only program like this in the state. He hopes it will keep students here. High schoolers can also apply.

