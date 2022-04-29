Albany Operation Clean Sweep still seeing litter problems

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Litter continues to be a big problem that Operation Clean Sweep is trying to combat.

The initiative has worked hard to make sure litter is picked up off the streets. Thursday was the last day that Albany Clean Sweep focused its efforts on Ward 2.

“Nobody wants to live in a community where there’s trash, litter, and beer cans and Mcdonald’s bags just lying around everywhere and it’s sad that the city has to come in and do these clean-ups but I’m glad that we’re doing it,” said Ward 2 City Commissioner Jalen Johnson.

Once a month every Thursday, maintenance is performed throughout the community to ensure the Good Life City stays looking good, but Stacey Rowe, director of Public Works said a litter problem is staying consistent and threatening the project’s chances of making a difference.

Litter is still a big problem in the City of Albany. (WALB)

“In the past year and a half, we’ve collected over 3,500 large bags of litter off the streets. One of the biggest things we’ve done through this is removing litter,” he said.

Johnson added that he’s sick of this ongoing issue in his ward and that the community can do more to help.

Although there is a clear issue, Rowe said he sees some improvements from when they started the project a year ago.

“I have seen the needle moving in the right direction. We still have litter in this town. We still have had a lot of illegal dumps, but I do see the needle moving in the right direction to get us where we need to be,” he said.

Stacey Rowe, Public Works director, said the initiative will still strive to make a difference in the community. (WALB)

Curtis Gibson has lived in Albany for over 50 years and said he’s grateful the cleanups have gotten more consistent in his area.

“As far as cleaning up, this is the greatest thing that could have happened to our community right now.”

Albany resident Curtis Gibson hopes the cleanups will continue in the future. (WALB)

The next stop for the project is Ward 3 where efforts will continue to beautify the city of Albany. Cleanup will begin next week.

