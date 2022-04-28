X Boys school set to open in September

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As many kids are about to get out of school, X Boys Founder King Randall is making plans to open his own.

The X Boys have been going through the renovation phase for two months now, and they hope to open their doors in early September.

“We have 25 classrooms here. Basketball gym, cafeteria, chapel area,” said Randall.

The life preparatory school is something Randall has been working on for about a year. With hopes to grow the school year by year, in September, it will start with 50 students in sixth grade.

“This year, we start as a home school program and then next year, we’re going to transition sixth to eighth. We’ll grow a grade level every year. So, it’ll go all the way through 12th grade,” said Randall.

Some of the options he wants to incorporate are trades, like automotive repair, construction, computer engineering, STEM and agriculture.

“We’ve purchased 40 acres of land back 2021. So with 40 acres, we’re trying to teach the boys how to farm,” said Randall.

King Randall is the founder of The X For Boys. (WALB)

He said one of his biggest goals is to make the City of Albany a better place and keep kids investing in it.

“I want them to try to create our new police officers, our new doctors, our new lawyers,” said Randall.

Now, they are operating free of cost, and he’s hoping to continue that in the years to come by becoming a charter school, which would be state-funded. Randall said this will give kids from all over the opportunity to be a part of the Good Life City.

“I have children already registering from Virginia and Texas, so these parents are moving to Georgia just for these students to attend our school,” said Randall.

In the next few years, he’s hoping to make the campus even bigger and create a program for girls.

