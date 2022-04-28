Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

VIDEO: High school basketball coach jumps into action to save choking student

A basketball coach helps save a teen who was choking in a cafeteria. (Source: KETV, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, CNN)
By Sarah Fili
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - A high school student who started choking during lunch is thanking his school’s basketball coach for rushing to his rescue.

Papillion La Vista South Basketball Coach Joel Hueser was working his regular lunch duty on Tuesday when freshman Riley Kelly started choking after taking a bite of a cheeseburger.

“I just didn’t chew it all the way,” Kelly said.

Video from the school lunchroom showed the student grabbing his throat with students yelling for help.

“It was all so sudden; it was like a flash of lightning in my head but at the same time going super slow,” Kelly said.

Hueser leaped up and immediately performed the Heimlich maneuver on Kelly. And the piece of the cheeseburger was out a few seconds later.

“Every two years when we have to do CPR, I’m like, ‘We really have to do this again,’ but it certainly paid off this time,” Hueser said.

Kelly said he was grateful to the coach he’d never met until that afternoon.

“I would definitely say, ‘Thank you very much, I really appreciate it,’” Kelly said

Hueser said he’s no hero, just thankful Kelly is alright.

“Any teacher or coach would have done the same thing. I just happened to be there,” Hueser said.

The student says he’s actually had something like this happen before, where he gets something stuck in his throat, but normally, he is able to wash it down.

Lucky for Kelly, coach Hueser was nearby this time.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More pictures of Samuel Young with family and friends.
Family of hit and run victim speaks on his life in Southwest Ga.
Decatur County
Update: Missing Decatur Co. teen found
Charles Truitt (Source: WALB)
Randolph Clay hires longtime Monroe coach as new head football coach
In the next few years, they're hoping to make the campus even bigger and create a program for...
X Boys school set to open in September
Lowndes High School has a graduating class of 670 students that are all preparing to turn their...
4 Lowndes High students get full ride scholarships

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020...
Meadows says 1/6 panel has sought to publicly ‘vilify’ him
On the bag, was the image of McDonald’s old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches...
McDonald’s meal from 1950’s found during house renovation, homeowners say
Authorities said a 26-year-old female driver drove through a police department's garage in Maine.
PHOTOS: Suspected drunken driver crashes outside of police department headquarters
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage
Sharon Osbourne revealed that her husband Ozzy has COVID-19.
‘I am worried’: Sharon Osbourne reveals husband Ozzy has COVID-19