Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Tifton teacher charged with child abuse

The mother of the 6 year old child didn’t want to be identified but says because April IS...
The mother of the 6 year old child didn’t want to be identified but says because April IS Autism awareness month she’s ready for her voice to be heard.(walb)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A teacher at G.O. Bailey Elementary School is charged with cruelty to children, accused of abusing a child with autism.

Ingram Medina was arrested two weeks ago but is now out of jail on bond.

The mother of the 6-year-old child didn’t want to be identified but said because April is Autism Awareness Month, she’s ready for her voice to be heard.

The mother of the child showed several Bruises and bite marks that she believes were caused by her son’s teachers.

She said she and her family weren’t informed about the alleged incident until days after it occurred, but she wasn’t informed by the school.

“I don’t know how they feel but I felt alone. Me and my husband felt pretty alone when we finally found out about all of these things because it doesn’t seem like things were handled appropriately,” she said.

She also said parents and others who have loved ones with autism need to speak up because in most cases their loved ones aren’t physically able to.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened in the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard just before 9 p.m.
Update: Man killed in Albany hit and run identified, 1 charged
Tonya Yvette Taylor, 51, has been charged with three counts of insurance fraud in connection...
Woman charged with Dougherty Co. insurance fraud
The former Early County coroner pleaded guilty to two sexual battery charges.
Former Early Co. coroner pleads guilty in sexual assault investigation
Joe Neal Sisk was found guilty on two counts of child molestation.
Man found guilty in Lee Co. child molestation trial
Harold Benton, 63, was arrested for felony murder and aggravated assault for the death of...
Man arrested in Dawson homicide

Latest News

WALB
Plane crash drill prepares first responders for any scenario
He was charged with two counts of aggravated sodomy and two counts of exploitation of a...
Police: Valdosta man charged after sexual assault on disabled adults
WALB
CRMC Announced Volunteer of the Year
WALB
Valdosta Fire Department gives tours to students