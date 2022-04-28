Tifton teacher charged with child abuse

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A teacher at G.O. Bailey Elementary School is charged with cruelty to children, accused of abusing a child with autism.

Ingram Medina was arrested two weeks ago but is now out of jail on bond.

The mother of the 6-year-old child didn’t want to be identified but said because April is Autism Awareness Month, she’s ready for her voice to be heard.

The mother of the child showed several Bruises and bite marks that she believes were caused by her son’s teachers.

She said she and her family weren’t informed about the alleged incident until days after it occurred, but she wasn’t informed by the school.

“I don’t know how they feel but I felt alone. Me and my husband felt pretty alone when we finally found out about all of these things because it doesn’t seem like things were handled appropriately,” she said.

She also said parents and others who have loved ones with autism need to speak up because in most cases their loved ones aren’t physically able to.

