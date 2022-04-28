SGMC seeing increase of strokes, heart disease

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) health experts are working on new cardiac innovations programs that will be used to enhance care for patients. They see patients as young as 18 but say most are between 50 and 80.

The new program will allow doctors to insert a catheter into a heart valve without having to split open somebody’s chest.

Dr. Seibolt says maintaining good heart health takes an all-out kind of approach. He added dictating whether or not a person’s heart is in good standing can be a variety of factors.

“They describe symptoms as chest pain, and shortness of breath but it can be a lot of other things some people have arm pain, some people have jaw pain, sometimes it can be shortness of breath itself,” he says.

Health professionals say they are aware that seeing a heart doctor can be a little apprehensive but he ensures that educating yourself on abnormal changes can save your life.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.