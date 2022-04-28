Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

President Biden to speak at Naval Academy graduation

President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport, in Des Moines Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, en route to Washington.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation and commissioning ceremony next month, the academy announced Thursday.

The ceremony for the Class of 2022 is scheduled for May 27 at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

More than 1,000 students will graduate. Most will be commissioned as officers to serve at least five years, either as Navy ensigns or 2nd lieutenants in the Marine Corps.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of the 6 year old child didn’t want to be identified but says because April IS...
Tifton teacher charged with child abuse
He was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug, gun and...
Albany man pleads guilty to racketeering charges
More pictures of Samuel Young with family and friends.
Family of hit and run victim speaks on his life in Southwest Ga.
In the next few years, they're hoping to make the campus even bigger and create a program for...
X Boys school set to open in September
Criminal warrants against Dougherty County Probate Judge Leisa Blount were dismissed.
Criminal warrants against Dougherty Co. probate judge dismissed

Latest News

A homeless individual tends to their tent.
Albany’s elderly homeless population grows
ASU student lab jackets.
Dougherty Co. coroner offers forensics internship for students
FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. The...
Astroworld movie set for release despite lawyers’ concerns
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern