New facility for Moultrie junior high off the books — for now

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A new facility for Charlie A. Gray Junior High will not be built any time soon, according to Colquitt County Schools.

Colquitt County school officials said this is because of a change to the Georgia Department of Education’s process for giving funding for facility replacements.

The state education department will now look at individual buildings to figure out a phase-out date for an entire campus or school.

Colquitt County School officials said the new guidelines mean that the junior high campus would be ineligible for state funding.

School officials said four of the 15 buildings have not reached the age to be replaced yet, and will not until 2027.

“For this reason, the board of education will move on to the next identified priorities in the facilities reviews process and work on a plan to address those areas of need at this time,” school officials said in a release. “The board of education will continue to look at plans for a new Charlie A. Gray in the next E-SPLOST in order to receive the full state funding.”

