Jonathan DeLay named 16th head coach at Thomasville

By Kyle Logan
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Just over two weeks ago, all in one day we learned that a new era would begin in Thomasville this fall as Zach Grage was hired as the new head football coach at Lowndes.

That day, the Bulldogs said they planned to move quickly to find their new head man and on Wednesday we got that answer.

It’s a name that is very familiar with Thomasville football in Jonathan DeLay, who was named the interim head coach two weeks ago and this week that tag has been removed as DeLay will be the 16th head coach in the programs history.

DeLay was the quarterbacks coach under Grage and a man who has received a lot of praise, which is why the Dogs have faith in him to not only succeed but to chase that first state title since 1988, which DeLay says will be won by creating a winning environment that starts now.

“Our program is going to be built on that foundation of love,” said DeLay. “Because for me it’s about serving those kids. And I told them this morning that for my leaders if you want to lead you got to go serve. What we’ve got to get to with this program is that we’re serving each other so that we can go on to do great things.”

And great things are on the way for Thomasville as a new era is set to begin.

