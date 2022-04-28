Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Biden honors Ohio teacher of the year

Biden honors Ohio teacher of the year, Kurt Russell
Biden honors Ohio teacher of the year, Kurt Russell
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Kurt Russell’s audience is usually a classroom of high school students - but Wednesday he was greeted by the cheers of the President.

Russell rose to the top of his class of ‘teacher of the year nominees,’ honored for his work of racial and gender inclusion in his lessons.

“What I try to do in my classroom is to make sure that the lessons that I teach the students see themselves in it,” said Russell. “Rather, if I’m studying the Revolutionary War, I need to include women in that study. I need to include African-Americans in that study.”

An educator herself, Jill Biden praised the nominees for their willingness to adapt and connect during these difficult past two years.

“It’s the way that you know that sometimes “I’m fine” means everything is wrong,” said Biden, “Its how they know you’re telling the truth when you say, “its ok, we’re going to figure this out together.”

Russell had several mentors that helped him figure it out. He realized that teaching was an attainable career goal after having a black 8th grade teacher. He wants to be that inspiration for the next generation.

“I think when you see someone that looks like you and have that relationship with you, you feel empowered, you feel valued, you feel important,” said Russell.

Above all, he wants to his students to take the lessons of compassion and empathy when they leave his classroom.

“I see them as future citizens, police officer, firefighters, teachers, engineers, construction workers. And when I have that perspective, then I make sure that my students feel important and value with it.”

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More pictures of Samuel Young with family and friends.
Family of hit and run victim speaks on his life in Southwest Ga.
Decatur County
Update: Missing Decatur Co. teen found
Charles Truitt (Source: WALB)
Randolph Clay hires longtime Monroe coach as new head football coach
In the next few years, they're hoping to make the campus even bigger and create a program for...
X Boys school set to open in September
Lowndes High School has a graduating class of 670 students that are all preparing to turn their...
4 Lowndes High students get full ride scholarships

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Mark Meadows frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud before the 2020...
Meadows says 1/6 panel has sought to publicly ‘vilify’ him
On the bag, was the image of McDonald’s old mascot Speedee, who represented the golden arches...
McDonald’s meal from 1950’s found during house renovation, homeowners say
Authorities said a 26-year-old female driver drove through a police department's garage in Maine.
PHOTOS: Suspected drunken driver crashes outside of police department headquarters
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage
Sharon Osbourne revealed that her husband Ozzy has COVID-19.
‘I am worried’: Sharon Osbourne reveals husband Ozzy has COVID-19