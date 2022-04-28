Albany police investigating S. Jackson shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are investigating a shooting after a bullet grazed a resident in the 2000 block of South Jackson Street Wednesday.

Police said a resident told officers that a man walked in front of her home and said, “you are not from this side of town” then left. It was reported that approximately 30 minutes later, the man returned and began shooting at the resident’s home. The resident was hit by a bullet in her right arm and treated on the scene by EMS and is in stable condition, says police.

Police said there were also 15 9mm shell casings at the location after shots were fired.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

