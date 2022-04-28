2 arrested, 1 wanted in Valdosta shooting incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested and one is wanted after a shooting in Valdosta, according to the police department.

Valdosta Police Department (VPD) said on Monday around 7 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive after several calls to 911 to report a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old female with gunshot wounds to her legs, said VPD. She was taken to South Georgia Medical Center where she received treatment for non life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, detectives identified the shooters as Ahmaree Malik Frederick, 22, Kelvin Spivey, 20, and Talonnie Rae-Quan Rogers, 21. VPD said they shot into a crowd of people, resulting in the victim being hit before running from the scene.

Talonnie Rae-Quan Rogers, 21, is wanted in connection to the shooting. (Source: Valdosta Police Department)

On Tuesday, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Frederick and Rogers for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Arrest warrants were also obtained on Spivey for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

On Wednesday, a report said detectives received information on possible locations for the suspects. Detectives found Frederick at a residence on Hyssop Crossing, where he was taken into custody. That night, Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputies found Spivey during a traffic stop and took him into custody

Rogers is still wanted. VPD is asking for the community’s help in finding him. Police said Rogers should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows his location, please call 911 immediately. If anyone has any further information on this case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at (229) 293-3145.

