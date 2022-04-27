Wreck reported in Terrell Co.

TERRELL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A wreck was reported in Terrell County that slowed traffic Wednesday morning.

It happened on Highway 82 and State Route 520, going west.

Troopers told WALB News 10 that a woman pulled out in front of a semi-truck that was driving in the westbound lane. The front of the car was pulled under the trailer.

Troopers said the woman was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with no severe injuries.

The scene has been cleared.

