Weekend warmer and wetter

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wall to wall sunshine, low humidity and pleasantly warm low-mid 80s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight clear and seasonably cool as lows drop into the mid-upper 50s. Just as nice with seasonably warm mid 80s tomorrow.

This very dry airmass holds with a slow warming trend. Clouds creep back Friday as highs top mid-upper 80s. Into the weekend, increasing moisture and rain chances are back. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible each afternoon but not a wash-out.

Next week more summer-like with warmer upper 80s low 90s and higher humidity. Rain chances are likely into midweek.

Quiet weather into the weekend