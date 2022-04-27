Thomas Co. deputies searching for wanted sex offender

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted sex offender, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

Jeremy Russell Cole is wanted for failing to register. The sheriff’s office said Cole is homeless and is believed to still be in the Thomasville area.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Cole, please call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3300.

