Starting Thursday, newscasts done from WALB Digital Studio

The WALB News 10 Digital Studio will be used for our upcoming newscasts due to a lighting project in our main studio.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Thursday, you’re going to see some temporary changes to where we do our newscasts.

Starting with the noon newscast, you will see our anchors, weather and sports teams putting on our newscasts from the WALB Digital Studio.

Our main studio will be out of commission due to a lighting project. This project is one of the first big steps to our move to automation for our newscasts and an updated studio.

All of our newscasts will be done at our digital studio starting that Thursday until Monday, May 2. Our planned newscast back in the main WALB studio will be the 4 p.m. newscast on that Monday.

With this temporary transition, we expect some hiccups. Please bear with us as we get things situated with our studio. This project is the first of many to be able to provide even better newscasts to our viewers.

