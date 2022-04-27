Want to win a gift card to a SWGA retailer?

Want to win a gift card to a SWGA retailer?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Do you want to win a gift card to a southwest Georgia retailer?

Click below to enter now!

Spring Shoppe Air Dates:

Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m., Monday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 7 at 8 a.m. Tune in to ABC on Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m., Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 a.m.

Thanks for entering and don’t forget to shop local with these retailers:

Cranfords Jewelry - 108 S Main St, Moultrie, GA 31768 https://www.facebook.com/CranfordJewelryStore/

Eyes On You Boutique - 113 1st St SE, Moultrie, GA 31768 https://www.facebook.com/eyesonyouboutique.online/

Imagination Emporium - 101 N Broad St. Thomasville, GA 31792 https://www.facebook.com/imaginationemporium

Juvenescence Medical Spa - 91 S Underwood St. Camilla, GA 31730 https://www.facebook.com/JuvenescenceMedicalSpa

Knights Apparel & Gifts - 1545 B U.S. Hwy 19 S, Leesburg, GA 31763 https://www.facebook.com/knightsapparelandgifts/

Lazarus Of Moultrie - 101 1St St SE, Moultrie, GA 31768 https://www.facebook.com/lazarusofmoultrie/

Livi & Company - 3105 Ledo Rd, Leesburg, GA 31763 https://www.facebook.com/Liviandcompany/

M. Hill Interiors - 2351 Lake Park Dr, Albany, GA 31707 https://www.facebook.com/Kay-Fuller-Interiors-190700674278240/?ref=page_internal

Shiver Outdoor & Archery - 1461 US-19, Leesburg, GA 31763 https://www.facebook.com/shiveroutdoorandarchery/

Southern Savvy Med Spa - 1275 US Hwy 319 S, Moultrie, GA 31768 https://www.facebook.com/SouthernSavvyMedSpa

Tallokas Road - 1600 1st Ave S.E., Moultrie, GA 31768 https://www.facebook.com/TallokasRoad/

The Clay Spot - 2401 Dawson Rd. Suite T2, Albany, GA 31707 https://www.facebook.com/theclayspotalbany/



Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.