Quiet weather into the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy, warm and humid Tuesday afternoon. Isolated showers have dotted across portions of SGA with most remaining dry. Rain chances hold into early evening as a cold front slides east. Behind the front drier air quickly returns clearing us out. Look for abundant sunshine and seasonably warm low 80s Wednesday. A gradual warm-up follows as highs top mid-upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Nights seasonably cool with lows low-upper 50s.

For the weekend southerly flow returns with increasing moisture which brings a sun/cloud mix and warmer highs upper 80s near 90. Sunday there’s a 30% chance for showers but not a washout.

Rain chances extend into Monday then briefly dry Tuesday. More widespread showers Wednesday then drier the end of the week.

