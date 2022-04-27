Police: Valdosta man charged after sexual assault on disabled adults

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been arrested in connection to the sexual assault of two people with disabilities, according to the police department.

Valdosta police said on Monday, a citizen contacted the police department to report a possible sexual assault. Through investigation, detectives determined that on Sunday, two adult men with diagnosed intellectual disabilities were sexually assaulted at a residence by the same person.

After evidence was collected at the scene, Sylvester Burgess was identified as the offender and a BOLO was issued for Burgess, according to VPD.

On Tuesday, a K9 officer saw Burgess going into a grocery store where he was arrested. He was taken to the Valdosta Police Department where the investigation continued. He was later taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

Burgess is being charged with two counts of aggravated sodomy and two counts of exploitation of a disabled adult.

“We are so thankful that a victim’s family identified that something was wrong with their family member and contacted us immediately so we could look into it. I am proud of the teamwork of our department to quickly identify this dangerous offender and get him off of the streets. He preyed upon these vulnerable victims and needs to be held accountable for his actions,” said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any information on this case, you’re asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at (229) 293-3145. WALB News 10 has reached out for Burgess’ mugshot.

