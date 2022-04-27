Ask the Expert
Man killed in Albany hit and run

It happened in the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard just before 9 p.m.
It happened in the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard just before 9 p.m.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was killed in a hit and run that happened in Albany Tuesday night, according to officials.

It happened in the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard just before 9 p.m. Albany police officials told WALB News 10 they believe the victim was in the crosswalk when hit.

Officials said the suspect was in a red Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albany CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

